As a minister/preacher and college professor, I’m used to spending time on my “soapbox” sharing both information and a sprinkle (well, probably more than just a sprinkle) of my personal opinions.

So, of course, I enjoy the opportunity to pen op-eds (‘Associate Editor’s Message,’ etc.) for the Defender and our faithful print edition readers and website visitors. And since this is the time of year when everybody “and they momma” are looking back at the top this and top that of 2023, I thought I’d do the same with my rants (excuse me… words of incredible insight).

Is Gov. Abbott touched or just cruel and unusual?

We already know the answer to this. Both. But if you’re still not sure, just check his record, money. If it’s anti-Black, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-education, anti-gun reform, it’s pro-Abbott.

Should Blacks celebrate the 4 th of July?

We know Frederick Douglass’ position on this. But why does he say “Hell no’? And what about bruhs and hoe girls who “rock wit” the 4th? What’s their reasons?

Mississippi Goddamn

Mississippi has moved in multiple ways to unashamedly destroy democracy, creating a GOP playbook for taking us back to the 1680s.

Three the hard way: Fascism American style

Mississippi ain’t alone in crushing the voice of the people and stealing the vote and voice of Blackfolk. Check out these three state examples, so we can gameplan on what we need to do to let these folk know that when they come for Blackfolk, they’re coming for the wrong ones.

Associate Editor’s Message: A willingness to defend

With white domestic terrorism on the rise, if we care about our well-being and the safety of our loved ones, we as individuals and as members of collective families and communities have to prepare ourselves to defend ourselves.

Have a Black AF holiday season

At a time when our story is under attack and Black authors and intellectuals and social commentators and their works are being banned, here’s a book – “Black AF” – that will more than makeup for all the Black history they’re taking out of schools.

This holiday season, why not give the gift of knowledge?! And since knowledge about our history, books written by our authors and social commentary coming from our perspectives are being banned and attacked, it’s all the more reason we should be sharing “Our Story” in all its forms and flavors. One suggestion: Michael Harriot’s New York Times best-selling book, “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America” is mos def the gift that keeps on giving. Trus!

Wanna change the world? Help resurrect community

There’s something to that adage “Think globally, act locally.” And when we breathe new life into our families and communities, we help course-correct a world heading in a crazy direction.

Battle breast cancer for your Norma Jean

I love and miss my mom, Norma Jean Walker. Cancer took her life, but only after she kicked cancer’s ass for 37-plus years. And because Black women are taking the brunt of the breast cancer assault, we are all connected to a Black woman or three who are somewhere along that journey. We owe it to them (the Norma Jeans in our lives) to fight against this disease.

Associate Editor’s Message: Voting 9-1-1

If voting didn’t make a difference, them folk wouldn’t invest so much time, money and energy into suppressing our votes, closing polling places, storming US Capitols and insurrecting, etc. Losing the opportunity to vote (which is them folks’ ultimate goal) would give us an up close and personal feel for that Gaza Strip life – no vote, no voice, no rights.

Associate Editor’s Message: What would Jesus do?

In times like these, we need to be asking ourselves that question daily. All I know is, the Black Messiah was about turning over tables and chasing the money-changers out of God’s house; telling his people that he hated oppression; declaring his entire mission to be about preaching good news to the poor, recovering sight for the blind and liberating the captives; getting his people to wake up to their divine worth; and challenging them with these words: “What I can do, you can do, and even greater things shall you do.” So, while we’re wondering what Jesus would do, Jesus is wondering what the hell are you and I gonna do.