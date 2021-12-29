Fake human being, and very real Karen (and also an actual member of Congress) Marjorie Taylor Greene has proven time and again to be devoid of intellect, compassion, common sense, empathy, human decency and the capacity to feel shame. You know, those attributes that make us human.

So, it’s no stretch to posit that she can’t really be a human. I mean, even the lowest of low-down scoundrels usually have at least one redeeming (read “human”) quality about them. But not this Becky. She bullied and stalked a school shooting survivor for using his experience and voice to advocate for gun regulations. She literally followed this young man for blocks, shouting obscenities at him and screaming that his school shooting was a Hollywood production. Oh, did I forget to mention that Taylor Greene did all this staking while making the point over and over that she was carrying a gun?

Greene gave some of her fellow members of Congress similar treatment, haranguing and threatening them for not bowing at the altar of white supremacy and white power. She’s made political commercials and social media posts suggesting that she’s literally willing to shoot and kill fellow members of Congress (i.e. Black and Latinx female Democrats).

Oh yeah, Taylor Greene literally believes that Jewish space lasers were the cause of those 2018 California wildfires. And that’s nowhere near the craziest thing this alien believes.

No. Strike that. To call her an alien is an insult to aliens. Monser may suit her better.

She’s done so many absolutely insane, ugly and insidious things (all while claiming to be tight with NRA Jesus), that to classify her with other homo sapiens is problematic, indeed.

And now, this Karen to the tenth power has attacked Kwanzaa. Why? Kwanzaa wasn’t calling for her. But apparently, Taylor Greene was so outdone by the College Republican National Committee tweeting “Happy Kwanzaa” (because semi-pandering to Blackfolk while simultaneously working to destroy Blackfolk’s humanity, lives and votes is apparently a job requirement for GOPers), that she had to school them with her special, white supremacist brand of info, tweeting… “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.”

People are tired of pandering and BS. https://t.co/NrhE6O6BG5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) December 26, 2021

Now, Kwanzaa was founded in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, not as a religion, but as a cultural celebration that specifically distanced itself from organized religions. Why? To bring Blackfolk of all religious and spiritual traditions together for a cultural holiday meant to reconnect Blackfolk with ancient African principles and values that allowed us, way back in the day, to bless this planet with the pyramids, religion, art, science and civilization, itself.

But what are we to expect from the same “person”(?) who called Black Lives Matter a “terrorist group” while verbally abusing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Congress, hails the Jan 6 insurrectionists as freedom fighters and refers for former reality TV star Donald Trump as the “real president”?

The fact that this Karen needs to keep Kwanzaa out of her “mowff” is as obvious as the fact that in spite of her monstrous actions, she isn’t an alien at all, but a very real, very racist, very disgusting human being who is apparently sickened by all things Black (and a bunch of other things and people, as well).

It’s easy to label Taylor Greene as a monster, a beast, anything outside the human family. But to do so is to give a pass to her actions for which she needs to be held accountable, and all those folk who voted her into office, and who say “amen” to all the crazy she spews.

Now, to be fair, one of my spiritual mentors argues that human beings aren’t born, they’re made. His point: we become truly human when we learn and adopt compassion, community, connection, empathy, respect for self and others, etc. into our divine assignments. So, by his definition, Greene actually is as far from being human as white nationalist evangelicals are from being “Christians” (see the latest speech from Donald Trump Jr.).

But technically, Taylor Greene was born into the human family. So, she and her white power posse need to be held accountable for their inhuman behavior, and not blown off for just doing what monsters do.

But then, to clown her for attacking Kwanzaa, a Black celebration created to empower and uplift Blackfolk, and calling her a “fake human” for doing so, leaves us in a conundrum.

The Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the world will forever hate anything and everything about us. She and her crew, human as they are, will continue acting like grotesque monsters, demons, ghouls, aliens, “fake humans” or whatever label you want to smack on them, for the rest of their lives.

But what then do we call Blackfolk who’ve been dismissing Kwanzaa and/or other aspects of our history and culture, just a hard as Taylor Greene? So many of our own people swear they love us, but often work in their own ways to undermine our forward movement.

And if we really want to get real, we each need to look hard at ourselves and see what actions or attitudes do we hold onto that, in the words of Marcus Garvey, throw a monkey-wrench into the wheels of progress for our people.

Calling out Taylor Greene is easy. Looking at ourselves and what we need to change to be our best selves for our individual selves and for our collective melanin family is much harder.

But it can be so much more rewarding!