IN OTHER OSCAR NEWS

It’s ashamed that one slap knocked the taste out of all our mouths—the “taste,” or full appreciation, for those Oscar happenings important for the culture. Like Samuel L. Jackson’s Lifetime Achievement Oscar. The Oscar-winning Afro-Latina, LGBTQ sister from “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose. The Shaq & Steph Curry executive produced the documentary “The Queen of Basketball” about the first woman (sister) drafted by an NBA team, the late Lusia Harris. The Oscar-winning directorial debut of The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for “Summer of Soul.” H-Town repping hard with Robert Glasper and crew serving as the house band; Megan Thee Stallion doing her thing in that “Encanto” number; and Queen Bey and those hundred-million, super-talented dancing sisters performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard” on the same Compton tennis court where Venus and Serena first practiced their craft. There was also D-Nice on the ones & twos, laying down classic tracks from the culture as the backdrop to so much of the night’s festivities. And those two brothers who conducted the Oscars orchestra. And P-Diddy doing what he could to rescue the energy in the room by publicly calling for Will and Chris to get backstage and work that “stuff” out. Hell, two of the three hosts were sisters. And that “In Memoriam” transitioned from the traditional sad music slide show of those in show business who’ve passed away since last year’s Oscars, to the blackest celebration of life ever captured on stage, acknowledging loss while uplifting spirits at the same time. And it was all made possible by the directorial brilliance of Will Packer and his all-Black production team. And with one slap, it’s as if none of that Blackness ever happened.

Bun B on the mic. AP. photo.

CAN WE ACKNOWLEDGE THIS BUN B MOMENT?

Y’all know Bun B, the local hip-hop icon, entrepreneur (Trill Burger) and social activist. Well, bruhman introduced himself to a whole lot more folk during his successful H-Town Rodeo takeover. Not only did he do his thing, but he made sure to share the stage with other incredible talents from “The H.” In the words of my father, “CW” Walker, “That’s what I’m talkin-bout!” And now, Bun B will be serving as the grand marshal of the 2022 Art Car Parade, a very Houston tradition like no other. Let’s acknowledge this moment that our brother is having, and continue to acknowledge him and his good works. FYI, that Trill Burger I had at the Rodeo was the “troof”!

Bradley Cooper, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

ON WILL & CHRIS

Both Will Smith and Chris Rock acknowledged in their public apologies that they are “works in progress,” as are we all. And as such, we can’t let Hollywood happenings blind us to other matters. Like the Klan-flavored attacks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her SCOTUS confirmation hearings. Or that current Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife (Becky or Karen or whatever), actively participated in attempting to overthrow a democratic presidential election. #BiggerIssues