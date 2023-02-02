Defender CEO, Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles, recently penned a powerful editorial for Word In Black and its must-visit website www.WordInBlack.com.

Sonceria Sonny Messiah Jiles, Houston Defender

The op-ed focuses, as expected, on Black history, seeing as this is Black History Month. However, Jiles took a turn from her original focus to spotlight the darker side of our story—i.e. the nonstop, state-sanctioned violence that comes our way so often in the form of police brutality.

But Jiles doesn’t stop there. She provides solutions—point-by-point walking orders for Blackfolk nationwide to adopt and push for in order to stop this madness that has gone on for far too long.

But don’t take my word for it. Check out her op-ed for yourself right here: https://wordinblack.com/2023/02/the-dark-side-of-black-history/.