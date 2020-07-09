PVAMU names Dorie J. Gilbert as next dean of College of Arts and Sciences

After a six-month executive search, James Palmer, Ph.D., Provost & Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at Prairie View A&M University, announced today that Dorie J. Gilbert, Ph.D., has been selected as the next Dean of the Marvin D. and June Samuel Brailsford College of Arts & Sciences (BCAS).

Dr. Gilbert joined PVAMU in 2019 as the Dean of Graduate Studies. In this short time, she introduced a number of initiatives to position PVAMU’s graduate programs for future growth and advancement, beginning with re-establishing the management of the graduate admissions process in the Office of Graduate Studies and spearheaded the onboarding of Business Centralized Application Service (BusinessCAS T*), an innovative graduate admissions platform for PVAMU’s Executive MBA program.

Dr. Gilbert brings to her new role 24 years of higher education teaching, research, and administrative experience. That includes 20 years of teaching the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at The University of Texas at Austin where her expertise earned her numerous accolades, including a 2013 Professor of Excellence award and a 2015 nomination to the UT-Austin Academy of Distinguished Professors.

PVAMU’s BCAS is comprised of nine programs: Biology, Chemistry, Languages and Communication, Mathematics, Music and Theater, Army ROTC, Naval Reserve Officers Training Corp, Physics, and the Division of Social Work, Behavioral and Political Sciences.

Gilbert begins her new role on August 1, 2020, and will continue to oversee Graduate Studies through the fall semester of 2020.

