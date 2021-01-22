Andre Johnson headlines 2021 Houston Sports Hall of Fame class

Former Texans wide receiver great Andre Johnson has been selected to the 2021 Houston Sports Hall of Fame class along with four other sports icons in the city.

Joining Johnson in the 2021 class are Astros greats Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, along with University of Houston coaching legends Guy V. Lewis and Bill Yeoman, who are both going in posthumously. The celebration for the fourth annual induction will take place April 26 at the Carlton Woods Creekside Fazio Golf Course.

“It’s a great (honor),’’ Johnson said of his selection. “It speaks to the accomplishments I’ve had during my career. I’m very surprised and I’m excited about it.’’

Johnson, the Texans first-round pick in 2003, played in Houston for 11 seasons and was a seven-time Pro Bowler. Johnson still holds most of the important Texans receiving records and has been selected for the Texans Ring of Honor. He was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2022.

Aside from winning, Lewis and Yeoman are both credited with blazing the trail by recruiting the University of Houston’s first African American student-athletes in 1964 when the Cougars competed in the old Southwest Conference.

“From all-star accolades to career records, the contributions of these athletes and coaches to the Houston community are without a doubt worth recognition and we are proud to be part of the celebration,” said Julie Young Sudduth, PNC regional president for Houston. “The Harris County – Houston Sports Authority has created an internationally acclaimed sports culture that not only spurs local economic prosperity, but also makes every Houstonian proud of our community and our athletes.”