The Astros have hired Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as the new general manager, the team announced Thursday.

Brown, who is African American, spent the last four years heading up the Braves’ scouting department. He replaces Jim Click, whose contract was not renewed just days after the Astros won the World Series.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros’ owner Jim Crane said. “He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field.”

Brown takes over an Astros franchise that is coming off a world championship under manager Dusty Baker. He will have just a few weeks to plug some of the holes the Astros have as they get set to enter Spring Training.

During the last four years, Brown’s scouting department helped the Braves land talents such as Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, Vaughn Grissom, Shea Langeliers and Bryce Elder.

Prior to joining the Braves organization, Brown worked as a special assistant to the general manager with the Toronto Braves from 2010-18. He also spent time with the Nationals/Expos as the director of scouting from 2001-09.

Brown began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, working as the organization’s area scouting supervisor and East Coast cross checker for eight years.

Follow Terrance Harris on Twitter @terranceharris