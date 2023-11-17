WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has expressed interest in making another Olympic run with Team USA. Griner, who won gold at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, is coming off a 300-day detainment in Russia last year in which she thought she might never play basketball again. Griner is currently competing with Team USA in some exhibition games ahead of tryouts for the 2020 games in Paris. “I didn’t think I would ever wear this jersey again. I didn’t know what the future was,” the 33-year-old Griner said during a session with the media at the USA women’s national team training camp in Atlanta.

Dillion Brooks’ deal praised by LeBron James

Considering their frosty relationship, it was interesting to hear Lakers star LeBron James praise the deal Dillon Brooks received from the Rockets in the offseason. Brooks, of course, left Memphis to join the Rockets after securing a four-year, $80 million contract. Brooks unwisely referred to James as “old” during the playoffs and James showed Brooks just how wrong he was. But prior to their most recent meeting this season, James had nothing but good things to say about Brooks and the contract he received from the Rockets. “I think in his case, he was worthy of the contract he got,” James said. “He’s put in the work since he came out of Oregon, and that’s what Houston found value in and he’s here.”

TSU duo makes All-SWAC Tournament soccer team

Texas Southern’s Isabella Dillow and Akiya Saine were named to the SWAC women’s soccer All-Tournament Team. Dillow, who was recently named the SWAC Freshman of the Year, took five shots with four being on goal and added two goals in the quarterfinals to help the Tigers to a 3-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. She also assisted her teammate Liliane Class Baez in a goal, as well. Saine, a sophomore defender, played a total of 160 minutes against UAPB and GSU while contributing to a 3-0 shutout against Pine Bluff.

Jalen Green put in work in three quarters

Rockets guard Jalen Green scored 28 points and had seven rebounds and three assists in three quarters during the 128-94 win over the Lakers.

Ryann Pane steps up for Prairie View women

Prairie View freshman guard Ryann Pane had 18 points, six assists and three steals in 21 minutes during the Panthers 102-62 win over Huston-Tillotson.