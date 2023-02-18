Jerrod Johnson hired as Texans QB coach

Recently hired Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has been busy putting together his new staff and former Humble and Texas A&M standout quarterback Jerrod Johnson has been hired as the team’s new quarterback coach. Johnson had most recently been with the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff and had recently interviewed for the San Diego Chargers’ offensive coordinator job.

Rockets reach buyout deals with Danny Green, John Wall

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

After sounding like GM Rafael Stone was willing to kick the tires on recently acquired veteran swingman Danny Green, the Rockets have waived Green and guard John Wall. Both Green and Wall were part of the three-team trade that ultimately sent Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers prior to the NBA’s Trade Deadline. Green quickly caught on with the Cavaliers after reaching his buyout deal with the Rockets.

Texans great Andre Johnson doesn’t make 2023 HOF Class

Texans receiver great Andre Johnson was passed over by the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters for the second year in a row. The 2023 HOF Class was announced prior to the Super Bowl.

Ryans 2022 Asst. Coach of the Year

Texans new coach DeMeco Ryans has been named the 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of Year as a nod to the season he just had as the 49ers defensive coordinator.

PVAMU bowler Jayda Gordon honored

Prairie View freshman bowler Jayda Gordon was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week after averaging 190.6 points per game in recent action.