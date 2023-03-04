DeMeco Ryans completes first Texans’ staff

New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has named his first staff. Highlighting his staff are African American assistant coaches Jerrod Johnson (quarterbacks), Jake Moreland (tight ends), Jacques Cesaire (defensive line) and Danny Barrett (running backs). Ryans’ initial staff does not include any African Americans at the offensive, defensive and special teams coordinator positions.

TSU’s Derrick Tucker drafted into USFL Former Texas Southern safety Derrick Tucker became the third Tiger drafted by the USFL after he was taken by the New Jersey Generals in the sixth round of the 2023 USFL College Draft.

This past season, the two-year letterman had 27 tackles, two interceptions and two tackles for loss as the secondary was one of the strongest areas on the defense. Former Tigers, Deandre Johnson and Tim Walton, Jr. were also drafted into the USFL.

Texas Southern administrator receives Lifetime Achievement SWAC award

TSU Operations Director/Marketing and Promotions Manager Harlan Stefann Robinson has been named a recipient of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Robinson, who has been associated with the SWAC for more than 40-plus years as a student and administrator, has been with Texas Southern since 2008 in addition to stints at Prairie View A&M and Southern University.

Marcus Sasser leads UH to AAC title University of Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser scored 22 points to lead the No.1 Cougars to a win over East Carolina and to the outright American Athletic Conference title.