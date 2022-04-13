Terrance Harris’ sports briefs for April 13, 2022

Texans now named in Flores’ lawsuit

Two coaches – Steve Wilks and Ray Horton – have joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and the Texans are now named in the lawsuit. Flores’ representatives said that the Texans retaliated against Flores for filing the lawsuit by taking him out of the running for their head coaching position. Flores was believed to be the front-runner to replace David Culley prior to filing the lawsuit, but the team instead hired Lovie Smith.

UH pole vaulter Christyan Sampy skies over meet record

University of Houston junior and former Stratford standout Christyan Sampy broke his own meet record in the men’s pole vault with a 5.41 marking during LSU’s Joe May Invitational.

HBU long jumper Brianna Brand shows out at Texas A&M Meet

Houston Baptist freshman long jumper Brianna Brand leaped a 5.49m/18-0.25 during the Texas A&M 44 Farms Team Invitation in College Station.

Whitney Mercilus calls it a career

Former Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, 31, has announced he is retiring from football. Mercilus, a former first-round pick, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before being released and signing with the Packers last October. Mercilus played in 138 games for the Texans, recording 58 sacks during the 10-year span.

Ralph Cooper honored by Black Sports Hall of Fame

Pioneering Houston journalist and sports radio personality Ralph Cooper – a former Defender sports editor – was one of 15 inducted into the 25th Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2022 class over the weekend in Dallas. Joining Cooper in the class was legendary basketball coach Rob Evans, who starred at Lubbock Christian University. Evans was a standout basketball player, but he also was a standout in baseball and was drafted out of high school by the Houston Colt 45s, which later became the Astros. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin was also part of the 2022 class.

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to extension

After being the subject of much trade speculation this offseason, the Texans and wide receiver Brandin Cooks have agreed on a two-year contract extension. His current deal, which began under the Los Angeles Rams, expires this year. Cooks has recorded 1,000-yards receiving seasons in six of his eight years in the league.