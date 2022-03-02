Rockets PG Dennis Schroeder adjusting to new team

Rockets recently acquired point guard Dennis Schroeder scored 11 points, dished a season-high 10 assists and a season-tying eight rebounds in a loss to the L.A. Clippers.

TSU legend, NFL star receiver Kenny Burrough dies

Texas Southern football and track great Kenny Burrough has passed away. He was 73. Burrough was a two-sport standout from 1967-69. He remains one of the top receivers in TSU history with 138 catches, 1,912 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. He went on to play for the Saints and Oilers.

PVAMU’s Gambrell honored again

PVAMU guard Jeremiah Gambrell has been named SWAC Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks. He led the Panthers to wins against UAPB and Mississippi Valley State with 31 points and 22, respectively. He averaged 26.5 pts, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the week.

Art Briles reverses field on Grambling

With criticism mounting, former UH and Baylor head coach Art Briles has told Grambling State he will not accept the offensive coordinator position after all. Briles, who is white, has not been in coaching since mishandling rape claims against his Baylor players forced his suspension in 2016. First-year Grambling coach Hue Jackson enraged many, including the Tigers legendary quarterback and former head coach Doug Williams, with the announcement last week that Briles had been hired. Williams went so far as to say he was done supporting the program. No other colleges or professional football leagues have been willing to touch Briles since he was fired at Baylor.

UH guard Britney Onyeje honored on Senior Night

University of Houston guard Britney Onyeje was honored for senior night then scored a game-high 17 points to go with three steals and two blocks in the home win over SMU.