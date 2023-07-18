Twitter owner Elon Musk sparked controversy once again with his recent statement on gender identity.

Recently, Musk declared that the terms “cisgender” and “cis” are considered “slurs” according to the social media platform’s content policy. This sudden policy change is just the latest in a series of ad-hoc decisions made by the billionaire, who has previously made controversial remarks on this topic.

However, it is worth noting that the term “cisgender” has been recognized and included in the Oxford English Dictionary since 2015. The dictionary defines it as “designating a person whose sense of personal identity corresponds to the sex and gender assigned to him or her at birth.” Similarly, Dictionary.com describes it as “relating to a person whose gender identity aligns with their sex assigned at birth.” Neither of these reputable sources categorizes the term as a slur or offensive.

Musk’s response was prompted by a tweet from a user who claimed to have received derogatory messages from trans activists after expressing rejection of the term “cis.” The Twitter owner was engaging with James Esses, a former therapist trainee from the UK who holds transphobic views. Esses has openly expressed skepticism towards “gender ideology” and claimed that being described as “cis” makes him feel unsafe, alleging that it reflects hatred towards him.

Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it”.



Just imagine if the roles were reversed. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) June 20, 2023

Critics argue that it is important to acknowledge the right of oppressed minority groups to voice their concerns about the oppression they face, without the majority group attempting to position themselves as victims. Many others, however, are siding with Musk.

Musk’s recent remarks on gender identity come at a time when LGBTQ Americans are already feeling particularly vulnerable. As Pride Month unfolds, the community faces an unsettling surge in potentially dangerous anti-LGBTQ legislation and a surge in conservative rhetoric that openly promotes discrimination against queer individuals.

It remains to be seen how this latest controversy surrounding Musk’s comments on gender identity will unfold and what problems it may have for the ongoing discourse on LGBTQ rights and inclusion.

Defender family, what are your thoughts about this?