TULSA RACE MASSACRE NOT A ONE-OFF

Aswad Walker

The 100-year commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continues as people are still talking about the gruesome slaughter of Black men, women and children; the burning and looting of their homes and businesses; the $27 million (in 2021 dollars) worth of insurance claims never paid to Black Tulsans; the century-worth of generational wealth lost to murderous domestic terrorists (i.e. the bakers, police, elected officials and clergy) who took Black lives and Black livelihoods in an act of state-sanctioned terrorism in plain sight. Against U.S. citizens! But let’s not forget, the destruction of Black Wall Street was just one example of many violent attacks upon Black economic progress. So, study Elaine, AR; Rosewood, FL; Seneca Village, NY; Wilmington, NC; etc. Invest in and/or join organizations providing solutions rather than simply rehashing the problems. And let’s organize to build some modern-day Black Wall Streets by supporting Black businesses now.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, D – Missouri City, speaks at a news conference against Senate Bill 7, known as the Election Integrity Protection Act

TEXAS DEMS WALK IT OUT

Texas House Democrats have emboldened an entire nation of change agents. Their heroic Capitol walk-out to kill the racist, voter suppression bill (SB7), legislation President Joe Biden described as “an assault on democracy,” has inspired folk in other states facing similar voter suppression legislation to fight back. Of the walk-out, State Rep. Ron Reynolds said, “We did it because we believe in democracy. We did it because we believe in the right to vote.” Now, folk nationally who believe in democracy are finding new ways to “Fight the Power!” The lesson: Even when we’re outnumbered and outgunned (literally) by anti-democracy Republicans, instead of focusing on the power we don’t have, let’s find and use the power we do have. For, as ancient African wisdom teaches, “When spiderwebs unite, they can take down a lion.”

Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at Melbourne’s Brighton Beach following her win over Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

NAOMI OSAKA RECLAIMS HER TIME

Speaking of power, Black women are doing it again. Doing what, you ask? Saving the world. This time, it’s tennis phenom Naomi Osaka. She told French Open officials before the tournament began, that she wasn’t doing any press to safeguard her own mental health. First came the hate and fines. British hater extraordinaire Piers Morgan called Naomi an “arrogant spoiled brat” for refusing to face press criticism. This is the same Piers Morgan who bolted off the “Good Morning Britain” set refusing to face criticism for his racist attacks upon Megan Markle. But check this, since Naomi’s declaration, officials from all four major tennis tourneys have bowed to her will and wisdom to safeguard athlete mental health. And her victory is bigger than sports. Because of Naomi, folk nationally are buzzing about the fact that employers can’t sleep on our mental health, whether we’re athletes, teachers, health professionals, etc. The number of people who will benefit from Naomi’s bold stance in incalculable. Thanks Naomi. #WhoRunsTheWorld