Nelly & Ashanti spin the block

Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled relationship had many nostalgic feelings, but is it really worth revisiting your ex? The romantic reunion reignited a social conversation about reuniting with an ex and whether it’s ever acceptable to “spin the block” and give an ex-partner another chance. They began dating again after a 10-year hiatus. Pregnancy speculations have sparked when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis this month. She put her hand on her stomach while on stage with Nelly, and he did the same.