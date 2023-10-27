Ashley Jadine 5K HOPE Walk spotlights suicide prevention After a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashley Jadine Foundation (AJF) is announcing the return of one of its signature events – the 6th Annual Health Fair and 5K Walk, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. – noon at Kitty Hollow Park (9555 HWY 6, Mo. City, TX 77459)

For those unaware, the AJF, founded by Cheryl Duncan in September 2012 in the aftermath of her daughter, the organization’s namesake, Ashley Jadine Duncan’s suicide, works so that no other parents and loved ones have to endure such pain and loss.

More specifically, the mission of the AJF is to prevent youth suicides by increasing community awareness through education and advocacy, work that is more important now than ever before.

“Suicide, and mental illness associated with it, is on the rise in our communities,” read a statement released by the AJF. “We remain focused on sustaining HOPE and protecting our youth.”

This past weekend marked one year since the AJF held its 10-Year Anniversary Gala. And members and supporters are excited about the return of the Health Fair and 5K Walk.

“Our theme is H.O.P.E.: Helping One Person Everyday,” said AJF President Patrice O. Yarbough, PhD. “Suicide and associated mental illnesses are on the rise. AJF remains focused on raising awareness in our communities. Heed the call, lend a hand, and join us at our walk on Saturday Nov. 4.”

In 2022, just prior to the AJF’s 10-Year Anniversary Gala, Yarbough said the event was bittersweet because attendees were celebrating the life of Ashley Jadine Duncan who is no longer with us.

“But a consequence of her death was that many of us became much more intimately aware of the rising cases of suicide. And much of what we do in our organization is to try and prevent it,” Yarbough added.

Individual and/or team registration for the Nov. 4 event is online only (www.AshleyJadine.org) and it’s taking place from now until Nov. 3. The cost is $50.