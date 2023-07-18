After 30 years at Houston’s Fox 26 KRIV-TV, José Griñán has moved on into retirement. But please believe, he went out with a bang, thanks to his wife and countless adoring fans and friends.

On July 15, Griñán’s wife, Kathy Griffin Townsend Griñán, put on a spectacular “Roast, Toast & Boast Retirement Party” for him. The event, held at the Million Air Interlink Hanger (7555 Ipswich Rd., Houston, XT 77061, was emceed by Fox 26 media personalities Isiah Carey, Nate Griffin and Melissa Wilson, and was described by multiple attendees, of which there were hundreds, like a family reunion with every aspect of the Bayou City represented.

Just days before the send-off, the Defender asked Griñán was being a journalist his dream job as a child. Here’s what he had to say:

No, I had no idea that I would be a journalist. In fact, confession time. I don’t have a degree in journalism. I just happened to have fallen into the profession. When I was in the military, I was a cinematographer. I made movies for the army, basically. And, when I got out of the military, that’s what I thought I knew how to do other than shoot a Polaroid camera.

I got a job at a television station as a photographer, but this was during the days of film. So, I was also the film loader for the camera. I also processed the film. I also mixed the chemicals that went into the processing machine. I kind of did just about everything other than be on air back then. But I was given an opportunity to do some radio work at the station in El Paso, Texas many, many years ago.

It was KTSM, an AM/FM and a television station. I was asked to do a radio broadcast one morning, and I did it. Then they asked me to continue doing it on Saturday mornings. Eventually, they asked me if I would like to report initially. I said no, because I was a photographer and I had all of these other responsibilities. But one day my coworker who I made look good shooting film for him, didn’t show up for work, didn’t call in sick, didn’t let anybody know anything. And my boss looked at me and said, “Today, it’s all on you.” And I took the challenge.

The following day he asked me to do the exact same thing. Then after about maybe nine months, I started anchoring weekend newscasts. So that was the start of a career that I’d really had not even thought of… and it eventually turned into a long and very prosperous career.

