Black man goes viral for response to son being called n-word

A Dillards employee in Texas identified only as Homer, is one of the newest members of the unemployed ranks after being fired for calling a Black man’s son the n-word.

Homer, an employee at the Dillards at Northpark in Dallas, was filmed by onlookers as the father, Muhammad Karim, calmly read Homer up and down, and then up again, in a manner with such cool that the interaction, caught on cell phone, has been viewed over a million times.

How was Karim able to maintain his composure? His faith.

“The Prophet Muhammad said, ‘Don’t be angry, don’t be angry, don’t be angry,” Karim told a reporter from the Dallas CBS affiliate station Channel 11. “But I’ll be honest with you, I was angry. I was livid.”

However, most viewers of the video could not pick up on Karim’s anger because of the calm manner in which he held Homer, a Dillards employee of over 20 years, accountable for his actions.

Karim was shopping with his 10-year-old son in the Dallas department store while other customers overheard Homer calling Karim’s son a “f—ing ni—er.” An unidentified individual captured the aftermath on camera showing Karim confronting the now unemployed Dillards employee.

“It’s unacceptable, you shouldn’t do that. You don’t know the impact of what you’ve done to my son. But maybe you were unaware,” said Karim.

Homer stood looking bewildered and dumbfounded as Karim continued his read.

“You shouldn’t be speaking that way, period. If you know that, why do that, man?”

See more A racist employee at a Dillard's in Dallas calls a father the n-word before being confronted by him in a very graceful way pic.twitter.com/W4mo6ygOio — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 29, 2022

In an attempt to justify calling Karim’s son out of his name, Homer blamed a hurt leg as the cause of his use of the n-word. I know. Make it make sense.

“You hurt your leg, so you said f—-ing n——-? Treat human beings with respect and morals and values. Now I have to go home and correct my 10-year-old not to be a damn idiot,” added Karim.

The video was originally posted nearly a week ago, and has garnered thousands of online commenters applauding Karim for keeping his composure throughout the incident.

“God bless this young Black king for his level of maturity,” one person wrote. “He sure (was) raised with love and values.”

Keeping his cool is one thing, but Karim also kept it real when he told Homer had it been another day, and Karim had come into the store in another state of mind, “It wouldn’t be a cop, it wouldn’t be a security guard, it wouldn’t be nobody to stop me from getting on your ass if I wanted to.”

Dillards released a statement this week that served as a response to Homer’s behavior.

“The allegations made against our former employee were promptly investigated, found to be in clear violation of our standards, and his employment with Dillard’s was immediately terminated.”

-TheRoot contributed to this article.