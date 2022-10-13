Rosalind Riggs, a former teacher with 31 years in the classroom, is now a children’s book author on a mission to minister to young souls. Her book, “The Army of the Lord,” is a collection of prayers Riggs says the Lord placed on her heart to equip children with the powerful spiritual technology of prayer.

The Defender spoke with Riggs, who is also an ordained minister, about her journey to her new career as an author.

Defender: Growing up, was teaching your dream job?

Riggs: Actually, it wasn’t. My mom was an elementary teacher, and she would bring home these big bags of paper and say, “Come on, and help me grade these spelling tests.” We’d be up hours, and I was like, “Oh, I’m never going to be a teacher. Never, ever, ever.” When I called her and told her that I was going to teach, she said, “What? Not you?” I said, “Yeah, but mom, I’m teaching art. I’m not going to be bringing home stacks of papers and all of that.”

Defender: What did you do before teaching?

Riggs: I was in retail management. I did buying for Montgomery Ward. That’s what I did when I first moved here. I was traveling quite a bit, opening stores, and I had my daughter. It was just too much, leaving her with my mother-in-law. I was like, “I’ve got to do something else.” And it just came on my heart to do teaching and check into it. I had all the requirements as far as the art part with my major, but I needed the education courses. I went to TSU and took those 30 hours of education and got certified pre-K through 12.

Defender: Can you give us an overview of the book?

Riggs: It’s like a prayer book I’ve never seen before for children. First of all, there’s a prayer for salvation that the children themselves, they’re the army of the Lord, can pray. Then the other prayers are prayer for healing. You need to know how to pray when somebody’s sick. There’s a prayer for the healing of cancer, a prayer for your parents’ marriage, a prayer for mom and dad.

People don’t realize their kids worry about you. There is a prayer for when you’re lonely. There are so many children, especially with the isolation of the virus and everything. Children were totally isolated for the very first time. They couldn’t go out and play. They couldn’t see their other family members. This was a real situation.

Defender: Why is this book something parents would want for their children?

Riggs: Because they should want them to know how to pray. They should want them to be armed up. You’re not with them all the time. And if something goes down, they know what to do. They know they have a heavenly father that’s always watching, that loves them and he’s there for them and they’ll never have to be alone.

ABOUT ROSALIND RIGGS

Birthplace: Chicago

Education: Iowa State University

Favorite music: Gospel

Favorite food: Seafood

Favorite things about Houston: Oh, I really like Houston, especially Mo. City. That’s where I’ve been living for 36 years. I love, first of all, that I don’t have to wear those big coats anymore, like in Chicago and Iowa. I’m getting used to the heat, but I keep my house on 70. I’ve also met some wonderful people and friends.

Contact info: rosalindriggs1956@gmail.com