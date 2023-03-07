Texas Southern University’s Executive Master of Public Administration has been named one of the best online MPA programs in the nation.

In the Best Online MPA Programs for 2023 rankings released by OnlineMastersDegrees.org, TSU’s EMPA program is ranked #5. The rankings are based on key factors including online component availability, student/faculty ratio, tuition affordability, and the accessibility of student and career support services.

“This ranking is reflective of the tireless work our students, faculty, and staff do daily, and the support they receive from our alumni,” said Dr. Michael Adams, professor of Political Science and Public Administration and founding director of the EMPA program in TSU’s Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs. “TSU’s Executive MPA is designed with the working professional in mind. While our program allows students to complete the degree while working full-time, the online platform is optimal for those mid-career students seeking professional advancement and educational attainment.”

Since the program is designed only for those with experience in public administration, the curriculum is rigorous and goes into depth on advanced concepts in the field.

According to Adams, the most successful applicants are mid-career and ready to take on a significant leadership role, including running a nonprofit or a local or state governmental department.

“This recent designation as one of the best online MPA programs in the nation is proof of the quality of the faculty in the program, their teaching ability, scholarship and service to their students and communities across Texas and our nation,” shared Adams.

TSU’s online program includes virtual classrooms hosted through Blackboard, online lectures, live office hours with professors, and teleconferencing capabilities.

OnlineMastersDegrees.org connects students and working professionals with today’s best and most affordable master’s degree programs available online.

OMD also creates and publishes expert-driven content for anyone seeking in-depth information on colleges and universities, degree programs and graduate certificates, financial aid and scholarships, and other areas related to higher education and career growth.

“Quality comes in all colors, and HBCUs have been doing more with less our entire existence,” added Adams.

TSU is one of three HBCUs ranked in OMD’s top 50.