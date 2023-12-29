One of the Defender’s most popular regular series of articles is our Top 5 and Top 10 lists, or “listicles” as they’re known in the business. And because you demanded more, we delivered. Our editorial team covered nearly every aspect of life in choosing topics to rank. From barbershops to burger joints; from houses of worship to get-your-financial-house-in-order strategies, we generously shared our opinions on what we thought were the best of the best.

So, it only makes sense that with the year coming to a close, we’d share with you our “Top 10 ‘Top’ Lists of 2023.” And it goes without saying, these are in no certain order. Hell, it was hard enough narrowing our gazillion lists down to 10. Enjoy; and as you always do, please share your feedback with us at news@defendernetwork.com.