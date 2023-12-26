2023
Year In Review
A definitive look at the news of 2023 that mattered most to Black Houstonians
Explore the series by day
Day 2
Wednesday
12.27.2023
Day 3
Thursday
12.28.2023
Day 4
Friday
12.29.2023
Day 5
Saturday
12.30.2023
Day 6
Monday
01.01.2024
Day 7
Tuesday
01.02.2024
It’s been a HELL of a year. As 2023 comes to a close, the Defender Network team took time to reflect on the people, events and happenings that impacted the Black community on the local and national level. Raising Black Voices is our mission as the Defender amplifies, engages and empowers our audience. The Defender team is small in number but resourceful and hard-working showing their commitment to YOU …our readers and advertisers.
A new personal touch has been added to the annual year-in-review tradition with each staff member giving an overview via video of the topics covered for the day. You get to see a little of their personalities which you will see a lot more in 2024.
The amazing Defender crew featured are:
- ReShonda Tate, Managing Editor and Black Women Channel Publisher
- Aswad Walker, Associate Editor and Community Channel Publisher
- Laura Onyeneho, Culture | Lifestyle Reporter and Under 40 Publisher
- Tannishtha Sinha, Education Reporter
- Terrance Harris, College & Pro Reporter & Digital Manager
- Jimmie Aggison, High School Sports Reporter & Photographer
- Marilyn Marshall, Contributing Writer
- Clyde Jiles, Special Operations Manager
We hope you enjoy our daily installments of reflections on 2023 starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 and ending Tuesday, Jan. 2 as the Defender team takes the week off.
If you like our work, please support our efforts by signing up for our Top 5 newsletter and make a donation to help us take our reporting to the next level.
Happy Kwanzaa and Happy New Year in 2024. GOD Bless YOU!
Sonceria (Sonny) Messiah Jiles
Chief Executive Officer
Explore the series by topic
Local & State
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Community
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Profiles
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Entertainment
Thursday, December 28, 2023
HISD in Review
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Under 40
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Pro & College Sports
Friday, December 29, 2023
Top Social Moments
Friday, December 29, 2023
Dearly Departed
Friday, December 29, 2023
High School Sports
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Top 10 List
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Jimmie’s Journey
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Finances FYI
Monday, January 1, 2024
Parenting Today
Monday, January 1, 2024
Women’s Wellness
Monday, January 1, 2024
Ahead in the News
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Top to Watch in 2024
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Defender Plans
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Tuesday
ReShonda’s Recap
Watch our editor’s hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023.