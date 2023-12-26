It’s been a HELL of a year. As 2023 comes to a close, the Defender Network team took time to reflect on the people, events and happenings that impacted the Black community on the local and national level. Raising Black Voices is our mission as the Defender amplifies, engages and empowers our audience. The Defender team is small in number but resourceful and hard-working showing their commitment to YOU …our readers and advertisers.

A new personal touch has been added to the annual year-in-review tradition with each staff member giving an overview via video of the topics covered for the day. You get to see a little of their personalities which you will see a lot more in 2024.

The amazing Defender crew featured are:

ReShonda Tate , Managing Editor and Black Women Channel Publisher

, Managing Editor and Black Women Channel Publisher Aswad Walker , Associate Editor and Community Channel Publisher

, Associate Editor and Community Channel Publisher Laura Onyeneho , Culture | Lifestyle Reporter and Under 40 Publisher

, Culture | Lifestyle Reporter and Under 40 Publisher Tannishtha Sinha , Education Reporter

, Education Reporter Terrance Harris , College & Pro Reporter & Digital Manager

, College & Pro Reporter & Digital Manager Jimmie Aggison , High School Sports Reporter & Photographer

, High School Sports Reporter & Photographer Marilyn Marshall , Contributing Writer

, Contributing Writer Clyde Jiles, Special Operations Manager

We hope you enjoy our daily installments of reflections on 2023 starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 and ending Tuesday, Jan. 2 as the Defender team takes the week off.

Happy Kwanzaa and Happy New Year in 2024. GOD Bless YOU!

Sonceria (Sonny) Messiah Jiles

Chief Executive Officer