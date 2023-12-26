2023

Year In Review

A definitive look at the news of 2023 that mattered most to Black Houstonians

Explore the series by day
Day 1
Tuesday
12.26.2023
Day 2
Wednesday
12.27.2023
Day 3
Thursday
12.28.2023
Day 4
Friday
12.29.2023
Day 5
Saturday
12.30.2023
Day 6
Monday
01.01.2024
Day 7
Tuesday
01.02.2024

It’s been a HELL of a year. As 2023 comes to a close, the Defender Network team took time to reflect on the people, events and happenings that impacted the Black community on the local and national level. Raising Black Voices is our mission as the Defender amplifies, engages and empowers our audience. The Defender team is small in number but resourceful and hard-working showing their commitment to YOU …our readers and advertisers.

A new personal touch has been added to the annual year-in-review tradition with each staff member giving an overview via video of the topics covered for the day. You get to see a little of their personalities which you will see a lot more in 2024.

The amazing Defender crew featured are:

  • ReShonda Tate, Managing Editor and Black Women Channel Publisher
  • Aswad Walker, Associate Editor and Community Channel Publisher
  • Laura Onyeneho, Culture | Lifestyle Reporter and Under 40 Publisher
  • Tannishtha Sinha, Education Reporter
  • Terrance Harris, College & Pro Reporter & Digital Manager
  • Jimmie Aggison, High School Sports Reporter & Photographer
  • Marilyn Marshall, Contributing Writer
  • Clyde Jiles, Special Operations Manager

We hope you enjoy our daily installments of reflections on 2023 starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 and ending Tuesday, Jan. 2 as the Defender team takes the week off.

If you like our work, please support our efforts by signing up for our Top 5 newsletter and make a donation to help us take our reporting to the next level.

Happy Kwanzaa and Happy New Year in 2024. GOD Bless YOU!

Sonceria (Sonny) Messiah Jiles
Chief Executive Officer 

Explore the series by topic

National

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Black Women

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Centerfolds

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Local & State

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Community

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Profiles

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Entertainment

Thursday, December 28, 2023

HISD in Review

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Under 40

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Pro & College Sports

Friday, December 29, 2023

Top Social Moments

Friday, December 29, 2023

Dearly Departed

Friday, December 29, 2023

High School Sports

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Top 10 List

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Jimmie’s Journey

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Finances FYI

Monday, January 1, 2024

Parenting Today

Monday, January 1, 2024

Women’s Wellness

Monday, January 1, 2024

Ahead in the News

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Top to Watch in 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Defender Plans

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday

ReShonda’s Recap

Watch our editor’s hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023.

National News

These stories highlight Black leaders and events that impacted America →

Black Women

The top stories of the Black Women’s Channel in 2023 →

Centerfolds

We look back at the best print centerfolds of 2023 →